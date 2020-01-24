Advanced search

Stevenage primary school closed due to gas leak

PUBLISHED: 14:27 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 24 January 2020

Fairlands Primary School was closed today due to a gas leak. Picture: Google

A Stevenage primary school has been closed due to a confirmed gas leak.

Staff and pupils at Fairlands Primary School were told not to come into school this morning, and it is yet to be determined whether the school will reopen on Monday.

The school in Pound Avenue posted this urgent messase to its website: "Due to a confirmed gas leak, the school is closed today, Friday, both on the upper and lower site.

"All other staff and children should not come to school. Please check the website for further updates."

The Comet is awaiting comment from the fire service.

