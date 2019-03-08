Advanced search

Train disruption caused by unfinished engineering works at Royston

PUBLISHED: 08:38 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 03 October 2019

Engineering works at Royston have caused delays to services this morning

Engineering works at Royston have caused delays to services this morning

Archant

Disruption to this morning's train services between Cambridge and Hitchin is expected to continue until 10am, following engineering works not being finished on time at Royston station.

While all lines are currently open, train services running through the station may be cancelled or delayed, with problems set to continue through to 10am.

Services going through Royston are experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes.

You may also want to watch:

The work carried out by Network Rail - which was taking place overnight at Royston - over ran this morning, causing all services through Royston to be delayed.

This work was finished at 5.57am.

The backlog is also affecting services from Moorgate to Hertford North, Moorgate to Welwyn Garden City and London Kings Cross to Cambridge.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Film crews set up outside Stevenage pub for new mods movie

The filming of Quadrophenia-inspired film 'To Be Someone' at the Royal Oak, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Missing Lucy from Stevenage found in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet.

North Hertfordshire house prices continue downward trend

House prices have dropped in North Herts. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters at the scene of car blaze in Stevenage

Fire crews are at the scene of a car fire in Colestrete in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Bedfordshire police officer sacked for gross misconduct

A Bedfordshire police officer has been sacked over misuse of his work computer.

Most Read

Film crews set up outside Stevenage pub for new mods movie

The filming of Quadrophenia-inspired film 'To Be Someone' at the Royal Oak, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Missing Lucy from Stevenage found in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet.

North Hertfordshire house prices continue downward trend

House prices have dropped in North Herts. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters at the scene of car blaze in Stevenage

Fire crews are at the scene of a car fire in Colestrete in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Bedfordshire police officer sacked for gross misconduct

A Bedfordshire police officer has been sacked over misuse of his work computer.

Latest from the The Comet

Train disruption caused by unfinished engineering works at Royston

Engineering works at Royston have caused delays to services this morning

Stevenage MP seeks dismissal of 600-home Gresley Park plan due to ‘shocking betrayal of public trust’

A view of the proposed Gresley Park site in Beane Valley, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Concerns over proposed Hitchin play area due to child safety fears

A computer-generated graphic of the proposed play area at Swinburne recreation ground in Hitchin. Picture: NHDC

Police re-release CCTV footage of Letchworth burglary

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Stevenage airspace under consultation to reduce aircraft noise

Stevenage residents are being troubled by low-flying planes departing from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists