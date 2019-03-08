Train disruption caused by unfinished engineering works at Royston
PUBLISHED: 08:38 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 03 October 2019
Archant
Disruption to this morning's train services between Cambridge and Hitchin is expected to continue until 10am, following engineering works not being finished on time at Royston station.
While all lines are currently open, train services running through the station may be cancelled or delayed, with problems set to continue through to 10am.
Services going through Royston are experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes.
The work carried out by Network Rail - which was taking place overnight at Royston - over ran this morning, causing all services through Royston to be delayed.
This work was finished at 5.57am.
The backlog is also affecting services from Moorgate to Hertford North, Moorgate to Welwyn Garden City and London Kings Cross to Cambridge.
Passengers are advised to check before they travel.