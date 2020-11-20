Two children involved in same day collisions with cars in Letchworth and Stevenage

Two children were sent to hospital yesterday afternoon after separate incidents involving collisions with cars in Stevenage and Letchworth Garden City.

Police were called to the junction of Fairlands Way and The White Way at around 3.15pm yesterday afternoon, after reports that an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle had collided with a VW Golf.

The driver of the Golf, a woman, remained at the scene while police and paramedics attended.

The child suffered bruising but no serious injury, and was taken to hospital as a precaution. The driver of the car was uninjured.

And just 30 minutes later, the emergency services – including the air ambulance – were called to reports of a collision between a girl, six, and a Fiat in Letchworth.

The girl suffered a leg injury and hospitalised, however her injuries are not believed to be life–threatening.

The driver of the Fiat, a woman, was uninjured.

Bursland was closed to allow emergency services to work at the scene, but was reopened by 5.30pm.