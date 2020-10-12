East Coast upgrade works to cause major train service disruption

Rail passengers have been urged not to travel to or from London this weekend amid vital works to the East Coast Main Line. Picture: Joel Ryan/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Rail users are being advised to double check travel arrangements this weekend, as services will be affected by the East Coast Main Line engineering works.

On Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18, Network Rail engineers will carry out vital work on the latest stage of the project, which includes replacing the overhead wires in and around King’s Cross and testing the new signalling system.

As such, passengers are strongly advised not to travel to or from London King Cross this weekend.

Replacement bus services will be available between St Neots and Bedford, and a limited service will run from St Albans to Potters Bar.

Train operators on the East Coast Main Line and Network Rail announced the planned works last October, which form part of a £1.2 billion engineering investment.

Those travelling on the trains must wear a face mask, unless medically exempt, and are reminded they could be fined up to £6,400 for not doing so.