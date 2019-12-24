Advanced search

Man, 74, dies after Letchworth crash

PUBLISHED: 09:57 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:57 24 December 2019

A 74-year-old man has died in a crash with a lamppost in Letchworth.

A 74-year-old man has sadly died after a crash in Letchworth on Saturday.

Police were called at 7.14pm to reports of the single vehicle collision on Eastern Way involving a Citroen C3.

The car had collided with a lamppost, and police and the ambulance service attended.

Officers confirmed: "Sadly the 74-year-old male driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

"A passenger was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries not thought to be life threatening.

"Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident is asked to make contact with police."

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 655 of 21 December.

