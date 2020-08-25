Woman sustains ‘serious injuries’ after branch falls on car near Little Wymondley

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit Archant

A woman has sustained “serious injuries” after a large branch fell onto her car in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley.

Police were called at 8.24am today to reports that a branch had fallen on the car.

The ambulance service was also called, along with the fire and rescue service and Highways.

There were no other passengers in the car. Officers have closed the road while the incident is dealt with.

