Advanced search

Updated

Woman sustains ‘serious injuries’ after branch falls on car near Little Wymondley

PUBLISHED: 10:14 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 25 August 2020

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

Archant

A woman has sustained “serious injuries” after a large branch fell onto her car in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing UnitEmergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

You may also want to watch:

Police were called at 8.24am today to reports that a branch had fallen on the car.

The ambulance service was also called, along with the fire and rescue service and Highways.

There were no other passengers in the car. Officers have closed the road while the incident is dealt with.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Most Read

CCTV appeal after cigarettes and tobacco stolen in Letchworth

Police want to trace two men who may be able to assist with enquries after a large quantity of tobacco products were stolen from a Tesco store in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Weather warning in place as Storm Francis set to hit Herts

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place from tomorrow as Storm Francis is set to hit Herts. Picture: trendobjects

Have you seen missing 16-year-old from Stevenage?

Have you seen 16-year-old Keelan from Stevenage? Picture: Herts Police

Letchworth in ruthless form as Luton Town are beaten in quick fashion

Will Aitkenhead hit a wonderful and destructive 82 not out for Letchworth. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after cigarettes and tobacco stolen in Letchworth

Police want to trace two men who may be able to assist with enquries after a large quantity of tobacco products were stolen from a Tesco store in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Weather warning in place as Storm Francis set to hit Herts

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place from tomorrow as Storm Francis is set to hit Herts. Picture: trendobjects

Have you seen missing 16-year-old from Stevenage?

Have you seen 16-year-old Keelan from Stevenage? Picture: Herts Police

Letchworth in ruthless form as Luton Town are beaten in quick fashion

Will Aitkenhead hit a wonderful and destructive 82 not out for Letchworth. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Latest from the The Comet

Woman sustains ‘serious injuries’ after branch falls on car near Little Wymondley

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

Road closed near Little Wymondley after ‘serious’ crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

Hertfordshire schools look forward to welcoming back pupils

Hertfordshire schools will go back in September. Picture: HCC

CCTV appeal after cigarettes and tobacco stolen in Letchworth

Police want to trace two men who may be able to assist with enquries after a large quantity of tobacco products were stolen from a Tesco store in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Can you help Hitchin-based charity fundraise in 20 for 20 challenge?

Gabriela Lovelace, president of Hitchin Priory Rotary Club, will take part in the 20 for 20 Walk Challenge. Picture: Supplied