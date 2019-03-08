Continued disruption on Great Northern train line after heatwave

Trains on the Great Northern line, including at Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, and Potters Bar, will continue to be disrupted today in the aftermath of yesterday's heatwave.

With temperatures on July 25 soaring to around 36°C around the county, Network Rail imposed 60mph speed restrictions on the Great Northern and Thamelink routes and services were reduced.

There was also an overhead wire problem just north of Peterborough Station which caused major disruption on the East Coast Main Line and LNER (London North Eastern Railway) trains were unable to run between Stevenage and Grantham.

As a result of all this, Great Northern is expecting timetables to still be impacted throughout today - it could not run services between Peterborough and Hitchin until about 7am.

Stations along the Great Northern line include Hitchin, Stevenage, Welwyn North, Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, Royston and Potters Bar.

Travellers are still being advised to delay their journey or not travel at all.