Severe delays on A1(M) after crash between Stevenage junctions
PUBLISHED: 12:17 04 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 04 May 2019
Archant
There are severe delays on the A1(M) southbound after a crash between the two Stevenage junctions earlier today.
Highways England reports that there are two lanes closed southbound between Junction 8 and Junction 7 and delays of 40 minutes as a result.
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 12.30pm and 12.45pm.
This paper is awaiting further information from the police.