Severe delays on A1(M) after crash between Stevenage junctions

PUBLISHED: 12:17 04 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 04 May 2019

There are severe delays on the A1(M) after a crash near Stevenage. Picture: Archant

There are severe delays on the A1(M) southbound after a crash between the two Stevenage junctions earlier today.

Highways England reports that there are two lanes closed southbound between Junction 8 and Junction 7 and delays of 40 minutes as a result.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 12.30pm and 12.45pm.

This paper is awaiting further information from the police.

