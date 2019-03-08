Severe delays on A1(M) after crash between Stevenage junctions

There are severe delays on the A1(M) after a crash near Stevenage. Picture: Archant Archant

There are severe delays on the A1(M) southbound after a crash between the two Stevenage junctions earlier today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Highways England reports that there are two lanes closed southbound between Junction 8 and Junction 7 and delays of 40 minutes as a result.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 12.30pm and 12.45pm.

This paper is awaiting further information from the police.