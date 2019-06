Train disruption between Letchworth and Royston due to signalling fault

Signalling fault between Letchworth and Royston is causing train delays. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A signalling fault between Letchworth and Royston is affecting services between the stations.

⚠️ #GNUpdates - We are receiving reports from Network Rail of a signalling fault between Letchworth Garden City & Royston.



Services are subject to delay, cancellation & alteration whilst technicians arrive on site to investigate and rectify the issue.



ℹ️ More info to follow. — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) June 10, 2019

Disruption is expected until around 6.30pm.