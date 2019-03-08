Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Issues across network' causing disruption for Great Northern passengers

PUBLISHED: 18:18 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:18 13 May 2019

Disruption across the Great Northern network is set to continue for the rest of the day Picture: Great Northern.

Disruption across the Great Northern network is set to continue for the rest of the day Picture: Great Northern.

Archant

Travel disruption is expected for the rest of the day on Great Northern rail services due to "a number of different issues across the network".

Trains on all Great Northern routes will be delayed by up to 30 minutes this evening.

Govia Thameslink, which runs the service, has advised customers: "Journeys across the Great Northern network this evening will be extended. Great Northern have put ticket acceptance and replacement buses in place to assist you with completing your journey.

"Please listen to station staff announcements if you are waiting for a train. You may find that trains are making different stops compared to the timetable, or that bus services are running locally which may be quicker than waiting for the next train service.

"You may need to change trains, or between train and bus services, and we would encourage you to use journey planners to see if an alternative station or route offers a better level of service."

A broken down train near Foxton caused delays earlier today, however the line has since been cleared.

Now, driver resource managers have advised that crews will not be available for around 30 services this evening.

Great Northern added to its website: "Every option has been explored to provide greater levels of cover, but Great Northern are presently unable to source any more crew. If they are able to find and deploy more drivers then all feasible options will be taken up."

Ticket acceptance is in place as follows:

You may also want to watch:

- Greater Anglia services between Ely and London Liverpool Street via Cambridge

- CrossCountry between Cambridge and Peterborough

- East Midlands Trains between Ely and Peterborough

- Uno Buses on routes 601 between Welwyn Garden City and Radlett and 602 between Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and St Albans

- Arriva Buses on routes 98 between Hitchin and Baldock, 97 between Hitchin and Letchworth, 55 between Stevenage and Letchworth, 100/101 between Stevenage and Luton and 300/301 between Hatfield and St Albans

- Mutual ticket acceptance between Great Northern and Thameslink on any route

- Metroline Buses on route 84 - between Potters Bar and St Albans

- London Underground on reasonable routes, for example between London King's Cross and Liverpool Street, or London King's Cross to Moorgate

- London Buses between London terminals and between London King's Cross, Hadley Wood, Crews Hill, and Moorgate

- London Overground between West Croydon, Clapham Junction and Highbury & Islington - via West Hampstead

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Brave Stevenage woman speaks out about living with borderline personality disorder

This year's University Mental Health Day is about using the power of voices to help shape the future of student mental health.

Stevenage teenager arrested on suspicion of GBH after man left with head injuries

A Stevenage boy, 17, has been arrested after a man was taken to hospital with head injuries. Picture: Archant

More Stevenage searches in bid to find Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Joy Morgan, a 21-year-old University of Hertfordshire student, went missing from Hatfield on December 26. Picture: Herts Police

Letchworth campaign group: ‘Preserving historic listed properties is paramount’

The Norton Action Group are concerned that the charm will be lost in Croft Lane and Cashio Lane. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Hitchin brothers’ business dream becomes reality – with professional footballers among their clients

Simmy Dhillon (right) with brother Jhai at Rice n Spice HQ. Picture: Rice n Spice

Most Read

Brave Stevenage woman speaks out about living with borderline personality disorder

This year's University Mental Health Day is about using the power of voices to help shape the future of student mental health.

Stevenage teenager arrested on suspicion of GBH after man left with head injuries

A Stevenage boy, 17, has been arrested after a man was taken to hospital with head injuries. Picture: Archant

More Stevenage searches in bid to find Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Joy Morgan, a 21-year-old University of Hertfordshire student, went missing from Hatfield on December 26. Picture: Herts Police

Letchworth campaign group: ‘Preserving historic listed properties is paramount’

The Norton Action Group are concerned that the charm will be lost in Croft Lane and Cashio Lane. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Hitchin brothers’ business dream becomes reality – with professional footballers among their clients

Simmy Dhillon (right) with brother Jhai at Rice n Spice HQ. Picture: Rice n Spice

Latest from the The Comet

‘Issues across network’ causing disruption for Great Northern passengers

Disruption across the Great Northern network is set to continue for the rest of the day Picture: Great Northern.

Team Super Seraph hits £237,000 fundraising target thanks to Hitchin support

The inspiring Seraph Thomas

Stevenage teenager arrested on suspicion of GBH after man left with head injuries

A Stevenage boy, 17, has been arrested after a man was taken to hospital with head injuries. Picture: Archant

More Stevenage searches in bid to find Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Joy Morgan, a 21-year-old University of Hertfordshire student, went missing from Hatfield on December 26. Picture: Herts Police

Disruption between Cambridge and Royston due to broken down train

Disruption to services between Cambridge and Royston are expected until at least 1.30pm due to a broken down train in Foxton. Picture: Nick Gill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists