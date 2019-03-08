'Issues across network' causing disruption for Great Northern passengers

Travel disruption is expected for the rest of the day on Great Northern rail services due to "a number of different issues across the network".

⚠️ #GNUpdates - Due to a number of incidents this afternoon all lines are currently disrupted, with services across the whole network subject to delay, cancellation or alteration.



More information to follow. — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) May 13, 2019

Trains on all Great Northern routes will be delayed by up to 30 minutes this evening.

Govia Thameslink, which runs the service, has advised customers: "Journeys across the Great Northern network this evening will be extended. Great Northern have put ticket acceptance and replacement buses in place to assist you with completing your journey.

"Please listen to station staff announcements if you are waiting for a train. You may find that trains are making different stops compared to the timetable, or that bus services are running locally which may be quicker than waiting for the next train service.

"You may need to change trains, or between train and bus services, and we would encourage you to use journey planners to see if an alternative station or route offers a better level of service."

A broken down train near Foxton caused delays earlier today, however the line has since been cleared.

Now, driver resource managers have advised that crews will not be available for around 30 services this evening.

Great Northern added to its website: "Every option has been explored to provide greater levels of cover, but Great Northern are presently unable to source any more crew. If they are able to find and deploy more drivers then all feasible options will be taken up."

Ticket acceptance is in place as follows:

- Greater Anglia services between Ely and London Liverpool Street via Cambridge

- CrossCountry between Cambridge and Peterborough

- East Midlands Trains between Ely and Peterborough

- Uno Buses on routes 601 between Welwyn Garden City and Radlett and 602 between Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and St Albans

- Arriva Buses on routes 98 between Hitchin and Baldock, 97 between Hitchin and Letchworth, 55 between Stevenage and Letchworth, 100/101 between Stevenage and Luton and 300/301 between Hatfield and St Albans

- Mutual ticket acceptance between Great Northern and Thameslink on any route

- Metroline Buses on route 84 - between Potters Bar and St Albans

- London Underground on reasonable routes, for example between London King's Cross and Liverpool Street, or London King's Cross to Moorgate

- London Buses between London terminals and between London King's Cross, Hadley Wood, Crews Hill, and Moorgate

- London Overground between West Croydon, Clapham Junction and Highbury & Islington - via West Hampstead