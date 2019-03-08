Advanced search

Dates revealed for when no trains will go to or from London King's Cross due to planned works

PUBLISHED: 07:02 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:34 18 October 2019

London King's Cross will be closed over the course of two weekends in the new year for rail repair works. Picture: Peter Alvey

London King's Cross will be closed over the course of two weekends in the new year for rail repair works. Picture: Peter Alvey

Peter Alvey

Dates for major improvement works to the rail network - which will see London King's Cross closed over two weekend - have been announced as Network Rail encourage passengers to plan ahead.

Network Rail is carrying out the works. Picture: Network RailNetwork Rail is carrying out the works. Picture: Network Rail

Train operators on the East Coast Main Line, alongside Network Rail, have announced the planned works - including work to Stevenage's new fifth platform - will include two weekends when there will be no trains to or from London King's Cross.

As the £1.2 billion investment programme ramps up, passengers are being urged to plan ahead and check before travelling as there will be changes to services next year.

On Saturday and Sunday, January 25-26, and Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1, no trains will be able to call at London King's Cross, with passengers urged not to travel to and from London on the East Coast Main Line to either King's Cross, St Pancras or Moorgate, including the Hertford Loop.

During this time, Network Rail will continue with work to construct an additional platform and install new track at Stevenage station.

Work will also take place to upgrade the power supply and overhead line equipment in and around King's Cross station and engineers will continue to relocate the signalling system to a state-of-the-art centre in York.

This work can only be carried out safely when no trains are running on this section of the railway.

There will also be five weekends of a reduced service. These dates are:

- January 5 and 6

You may also want to watch:

- January 11 and 12

- January 18 and 19

- February 8 and 9

- February 15 and 16

- February 22 and 23

Services which do run on the above dates are likely to be very busy and passengers are advised to reserve a ticket for their journey where possible.

Ed Akers, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: "Firstly, we would like to thank passengers for their patience so far and ask them to bear with us while the next stages of work take place.

"We're really sorry for the disruption this work will cause, but the East Coast Main Line is long overdue an upgrade. We're working to provide more seats and more frequent, reliable and faster journeys for the millions of people who use the line every year - and we can't do that without causing some disruption.

"We're doing our very best to keep passengers moving while the work is under way, but anyone using the line at weekends over the next couple of months should check before travelling."

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Police chase ends with A1(M) Stevenage slip road crash

A Vauxhall Corsa crashed into the back of a stationary car at an A1(M) Junction 8 slip road for Stevenage, following a police chase. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage mum sheds half her body weight in remarkable transformation

35-year-old Danielle ODonoghue lost over 8 stone in a life-changing transformation. Picture: Tracy Copping

CCTV appeal after ‘fake carer’ robs Hitchin pensioner

CCTV images have been released after a Hitchin man in his 90s was robbed in a distraction burglary last week. Picture: Herts police

Man who didn’t give teen group cigarette assaulted in Letchworth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted on Rushby Walk on Wednesday, October 9. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Police chase ends with A1(M) Stevenage slip road crash

A Vauxhall Corsa crashed into the back of a stationary car at an A1(M) Junction 8 slip road for Stevenage, following a police chase. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage mum sheds half her body weight in remarkable transformation

35-year-old Danielle ODonoghue lost over 8 stone in a life-changing transformation. Picture: Tracy Copping

CCTV appeal after ‘fake carer’ robs Hitchin pensioner

CCTV images have been released after a Hitchin man in his 90s was robbed in a distraction burglary last week. Picture: Herts police

Man who didn’t give teen group cigarette assaulted in Letchworth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted on Rushby Walk on Wednesday, October 9. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the The Comet

Dates revealed for when no trains will go to or from London King’s Cross due to planned works

London King's Cross will be closed over the course of two weekends in the new year for rail repair works. Picture: Peter Alvey

M25 reopens but lanes still closed after serious crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms

The M25 has been reopened, but there are long queues anticlockwise at Junction 25 for the A10 due to a serious crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms. Picture: Highways England

M25 shut and air ambulance called due to serious crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms junctions

The M25 has been shut anti-clockwise between Junction 25 for the A10 and Junction 23 for South Mimms due to a serious crash near Potters Bar. Picture: Highways England

Stevenage mum sheds half her body weight in remarkable transformation

35-year-old Danielle ODonoghue lost over 8 stone in a life-changing transformation. Picture: Tracy Copping

Bid to turn Stevenage into global football club – and win Burger King goodies while you’re at it

Stevenage FC and sponsors Burger King have teamed up to for new global advertising campaign, the Stevenage Challenge. Picture: Burger King/Stevenage FC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists