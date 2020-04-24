Advanced search

Woman in ‘critical but stable’ condition after A1(M) crash near Baldock

PUBLISHED: 17:04 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 24 April 2020

Police are appealing for dash cam footage, or anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Herts police

A woman remains in a critical condition in hospital following a serious collision on the A1(M) near Baldock on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident, which saw a Ford Fiesta and a Volkwagen Transporter van collide on the Junction 10 roundabout for Baldock services.

Two people travelling in the Fiesta – a man and a woman – were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The woman remains in a critical but stable condition at this time.

The driver of the Volkswagen received minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or events leading up to it, is asked to get in contact. Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101,

