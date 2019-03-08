Cyclist remains critically ill after medical episode in Graveley

The incident happened on Graveley High Street, which was temporarily closed. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A cyclist is critically ill in hospital after he had a medical episode and fell from his bike in Graveley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At about 6.20am yesterday (July 30), a man in his 60s was cycling along Graveley High Street on a blue pedal bike when he fell to the ground and had to be taken to Stevenage's Lister Hospital.

He remains in a critical condition, and although no other vehicle was involved, Herts police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

You may also want to watch:

PC Neil Crosier, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "The man's family have been made aware and are being supported by officers at this time.

"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or events leading up to it, to please get in touch."

The High Street between Graveley Lane and Church Lane was closed for about three hours after the incident happened.

Anyone with information should call 101 with reference ISR87 of 30/07.