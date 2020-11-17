Advanced search

Woman dies after collision with cyclist in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 10:37 17 November 2020

A pedestrian has died after a collision with a cyclist in Stevenage last week. Picture: Archant

An elderly pedestrian has died after colliding with a cyclist in Stevenage.

The woman, aged in her 70s, was walking through an underpass when she collided with the cyclist, a man, who was using the cycle path adjacent to Martins Way on Friday, November 13.

The woman suffered multiple injuries and was taken to hospital, but despite the best efforts of those involved, she sadly passed away on Sunday.

The cyclist also suffered serious injuries, including fractures to the ribs and collarbone, and remains in hospital.

This incident was not immediately reported to officers, and Herts police are now appealing for witnesses or information.

They are particularly keen to trace a second cyclist who assisted at the scene.

PC Carl Callan, from the Beds, Herts and Cambs Serious Collisions Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by what happened, at this understandably difficult time.

“We are currently conducting enquiries into the incident and are asking anyone who saw the collision, or events leading up to it, to get in touch.”

