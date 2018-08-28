Severe delays on A1(M) after crash

There are delays on the A1(M) affecting Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage and Hatfield. Archant

There are delays of up to an hour and half after a crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City.

The crash took place at around 9am today on the A1(M) between Junction 5 and Junction 6 for Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City.

Two lanes have been closed between Junctions 5 and 6.

Delays are tailing back to Junction 3 and may add an extra hour and a half to normal journey times, affecting Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage and the A414 for Hatfield.

Another crash took place between Junctions 5 and 6 at 6.15am today.