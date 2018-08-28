Severe delays on A1(M) after crash
PUBLISHED: 09:38 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 16 January 2019
Archant
There are delays of up to an hour and half after a crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City.
The crash took place at around 9am today on the A1(M) between Junction 5 and Junction 6 for Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City.
Two lanes have been closed between Junctions 5 and 6.
Delays are tailing back to Junction 3 and may add an extra hour and a half to normal journey times, affecting Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage and the A414 for Hatfield.
Another crash took place between Junctions 5 and 6 at 6.15am today.