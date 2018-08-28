Crash on A1(M) causing delays for Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

The fire service assisted the ambulance service at a crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City. Archant

Emergency services attended a crash this morning on the A1(M) near Junction 6 for Welwyn Garden City.

Fire crews from Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City were called to the crash at 6.16am today, between Junction 5 and Junction 6 for Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City.

Four cars were involved in the crash on the southbound carriageway. One lane was closed and there are long delays following the collision.

Nobody was trapped, and the crews made the scene safe and assisted the ambulance service with trauma care.

Traffic is tailing all the way back to Junction 8 for Stevenage.