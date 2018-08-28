Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Crash on A1(M) causing delays for Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 07:32 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 16 January 2019

The fire service assisted the ambulance service at a crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City.

The fire service assisted the ambulance service at a crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City.

Archant

Emergency services attended a crash this morning on the A1(M) near Junction 6 for Welwyn Garden City.

Fire crews from Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City were called to the crash at 6.16am today, between Junction 5 and Junction 6 for Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City.

Four cars were involved in the crash on the southbound carriageway. One lane was closed and there are long delays following the collision.

Nobody was trapped, and the crews made the scene safe and assisted the ambulance service with trauma care.

Traffic is tailing all the way back to Junction 8 for Stevenage.

Most Read

Rail delays after person hit by train between Welywn Garden City and Finsbury Park

There are delays of up to an hour after person hit by train. Picture: Nick Gill

Former Shefford school student Ben Whishaw wins best supporting actor awards

Ben Whishaw, winner of the award for best supporting actor in a movie/miniseries for

Stevenage tower block residents ‘angered’ over major bedbug infestation

The council are asking residents to leave their flats for bedbug treatments to be done

Robber in balaclava takes £800 from Arlesey pub

Police are investigating a robbery at The Vicar's Inn pub in Arlesey. Picture: Archant

Helen Bailey murder to feature in true crime series

What the Killer Did Next will focus on the movements of Ian Stewart, right, after he killed Helen Bailey, pictured left. Picture: Alice Boagey

Latest from the The Comet

Men to take part in Stevenage Race for Life for first time

Handwritten dedications worn on participants' backs during Race for Life.

Crash on A1(M) causing delays for Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

The fire service assisted the ambulance service at a crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City.

Royston Runners raise money for Garden House Hospice Care treadmill

Royston Runners raised money for gym equipment for Letchworth-based Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Theresa May suffers embarrassing Brexit defeat in House of Commons

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks after losing a vote on her Brexit deal in the House of Commons. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire

Thousands raised for charity thanks to Hertfordshire Business Awards attendees

Archant event manager Joe Quinn presents a cheque to Hertfordshire Community Foundation director Helen Gray after money was raised at the Hertfordshire Business Awards 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists