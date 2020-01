Road closure in place following crash in Stevenage

Broadwater Crescent in Stevenage has been closed at the junction with the A602 following a crash. Archant

Broadwater Crescent in Stevenage has been closed following a crash, and police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Broadwater Crescent in #Stevenage.



The road is closed at the junction with Broadhall Way while emergency services are at the scene.



Please avoid the area at this time. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/kFct8mgEEx — Herts Police (@HertsPolice) January 15, 2020

You may also want to watch:

Officers are at the scene of the collision, and have closed the road at the junction with Broadhall Way - the A602.

The Comet is awaiting further details from emergency services.