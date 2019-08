Crash on A1(M) between Welwyn and Stevenage

There has been a crash on the A1(M) between junctions 6 and 7 this evening, causing long delays in the area.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway midway between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 7 for Stevenage.

AA Traffic states: "One lane closed and queueing traffic for nine miles due to accident on A1(M) Northbound from J6 A1000 Welwyn By Pass Road (Welwyn / Welwyn Garden City) to J7 A602 Broadhall Way (Stevenage South). Congestion to J3 (St Albans / South Hatfield)."