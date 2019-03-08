Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn Archant

The A1(M) southbound is currently at a stand still due to a major car crash involving multiple vehicles between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 7 for Stevenage.

#A1M Southbound J7 to J6 traffic at a stand still due to a major vehicle collison.

Ambulance has also stopped in lane 2 of the northbound carraigeway.

fire is en route along with us

avoid these junctions if possible#Langleysidings #Welwyntheclock — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) October 15, 2019

An ambulance is in attendance and has stopped in lane two of the northbound carriageway, causing delays of up to 17 minutes.

An eyewitness told the Comet that one car had crashed into the central reservation.

The fire service is also in attendance.

Highways England is advising motorists to avoid the junctions if possible.