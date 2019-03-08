Advanced search

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

PUBLISHED: 18:39 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:39 15 October 2019

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Archant

The A1(M) southbound is currently at a stand still due to a major car crash involving multiple vehicles between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 7 for Stevenage.

An ambulance is in attendance and has stopped in lane two of the northbound carriageway, causing delays of up to 17 minutes.

You may also want to watch:

An eyewitness told the Comet that one car had crashed into the central reservation.

The fire service is also in attendance.

Highways England is advising motorists to avoid the junctions if possible.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after ‘fake carer’ robs Hitchin pensioner

CCTV images have been released after a Hitchin man in his 90s was robbed in a distraction burglary last week. Picture: Herts police

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Stevenage family thank public for ‘incredible support’ as mum’s body to be flown home today

The body of Stevenage mum Angie Dowsett, who died in a freak campervan accident while on holiday in France, will be repatriated to the UK after a GoFundMe page raised the money needed to cover the cost. Picture: Dowsett family

Village primary school closed due to heating issues

The decision was made to close Ickleford Primary School until Thursday due to a lack of heating. Picture: Google

Hitchin counselling charity duets with 80s pop star Kim Wilde in £20,000 fundraiser

Tilehouse Counselling raised more than £20,000 on an evening of acoustic music in September. Picture: Steve Granger

Most Read

CCTV appeal after ‘fake carer’ robs Hitchin pensioner

CCTV images have been released after a Hitchin man in his 90s was robbed in a distraction burglary last week. Picture: Herts police

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Stevenage family thank public for ‘incredible support’ as mum’s body to be flown home today

The body of Stevenage mum Angie Dowsett, who died in a freak campervan accident while on holiday in France, will be repatriated to the UK after a GoFundMe page raised the money needed to cover the cost. Picture: Dowsett family

Village primary school closed due to heating issues

The decision was made to close Ickleford Primary School until Thursday due to a lack of heating. Picture: Google

Hitchin counselling charity duets with 80s pop star Kim Wilde in £20,000 fundraiser

Tilehouse Counselling raised more than £20,000 on an evening of acoustic music in September. Picture: Steve Granger

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin hockey club raises thousands in memory of Luke Hobson after training session tragedy

The event raised £10,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Charity and included a raffle and hockey matches in memory of Luke Hobson. Picture: Shane France

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Ickleford school set to reopen ahead of schedule following heating repairs

The decision was made to close Ickleford Primary School until Thursday due to a lack of heating. Picture: Google

Queen’s Speech: Govia’s Great Northern and Thameslink routes could be set for reform

The tracks at Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Former Herts county councillor arrested in Extinction Rebellion protest

Amanda King (in red) marching with Extinction Rebellion in October 2018. Picture: XR North Herts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists