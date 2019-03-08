Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn
PUBLISHED: 18:39 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:39 15 October 2019
The A1(M) southbound is currently at a stand still due to a major car crash involving multiple vehicles between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 7 for Stevenage.
An ambulance is in attendance and has stopped in lane two of the northbound carriageway, causing delays of up to 17 minutes.
An eyewitness told the Comet that one car had crashed into the central reservation.
The fire service is also in attendance.
Highways England is advising motorists to avoid the junctions if possible.