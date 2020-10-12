Work begins on construction of new Stevenage town centre bus interchange

An artist's impression of what the new Stevenage bus interchange will look like. Picture: Courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council Archant

Construction works have started on a new bus interchange in Stevenage town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Construction works have started on the new Stevenage bus interchange, located on the car park next to Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre on Lytton Way. Picture: Courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council Construction works have started on the new Stevenage bus interchange, located on the car park next to Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre on Lytton Way. Picture: Courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council

Situated on the car park next to Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre on Lytton Way, the new interchange is part of the town’s wider 20-year £1bn regeneration programme currently under way.

The interchange will include covered waiting facilities with extensive seating areas, toilets, café and live passenger information boards.

The new location is aimed at improving links between the town’s transport hubs, including bus, rail and cycle networks.

Existing bus services will continue to run as normal until the new interchange is completed, likely in autumn 2021.

You may also want to watch:

The work has been funded by £9.6m from the Local Growth Fund – government funding awarded to local enterprise partnerships (LEPs) for projects that benefit the local area and economy.

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor OBE said it “marks another major step forward in the wider regeneration programme”.

She continued: “This year has been exceptionally challenging, however we have made significant progress on our three live projects – the Town Square, Town Square North Block and Queensway North – which is testament to the strength of our partnerships and to the resilience of everyone we’re working with.

“The bus interchange development not only significantly improves transport links across the town and provides better and more secure facilities for bus users; it also facilitates the development of other projects, like SG1.

“This is a really exciting time for Stevenage and we’re optimistic this development, combined with our others near completion – and the launch of the Town Investment Plan – will provide the boost people need.”

Adam Wood, head of infrastructure and regeneration at Hertfordshire LEP, said: “The new bus interchange will replace existing tired infrastructure with a sleek and modern design and new public amenities to improve the user experience, in a new location that greatly enhances connectivity between the town’s transport hubs to encourage a shift towards the use of public transport.”

For more on the interchange and wider regeneration scheme visit Stevenage-Even-Better.com