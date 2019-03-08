Car crashes through railings in Stevenage High Street

A car came off the road on James Way in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

A car crashed through railings in Stevenage High Street this afternoon, leaving it precariously balanced on a wall.

A car came off the road on James Way in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Jo Sorrell

Police and fire crews were called to reports of a black Honda Civic colliding with railings at 2.43pm.

One lane was closed as the vehicle was recovered and thankfully no one was injured.

The crash has caused concern for shop owners though, with Jo Sorrell of Cardies believing it may happen again.



"The car almost came through my living room," she told the Comet.

"Ringway have been here and I asked them what they will be doing. They are going to put a few plastic barriers up and there is nothing to stop someone going through it again.

"It's been like this before for a year. Someone will come off the road and go through that tonight."