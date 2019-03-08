Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Car crashes through railings in Stevenage High Street

PUBLISHED: 17:11 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 13 June 2019

A car came off the road on James Way in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

A car came off the road on James Way in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

Archant

A car crashed through railings in Stevenage High Street this afternoon, leaving it precariously balanced on a wall.

A car came off the road on James Way in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Jo SorrellA car came off the road on James Way in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Jo Sorrell

Police and fire crews were called to reports of a black Honda Civic colliding with railings at 2.43pm.

One lane was closed as the vehicle was recovered and thankfully no one was injured.

You may also want to watch:

The crash has caused concern for shop owners though, with Jo Sorrell of Cardies believing it may happen again.

A car came off the road on James Way in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan MountneyA car came off the road on James Way in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

"The car almost came through my living room," she told the Comet.

"Ringway have been here and I asked them what they will be doing. They are going to put a few plastic barriers up and there is nothing to stop someone going through it again.

"It's been like this before for a year. Someone will come off the road and go through that tonight."

Most Read

A1(M) southbound closed between Junction 8 and 9 after pedestrian hit by car

The A1(M) southbound between Junction 8 and 9 is closed after an RTC. Picture: Archant

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Stevenage man jailed after town centre knife incident

The incident occurred near Tesco in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Car crashes through railings in Stevenage High Street

A car came off the road on James Way in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

Most Read

A1(M) southbound closed between Junction 8 and 9 after pedestrian hit by car

The A1(M) southbound between Junction 8 and 9 is closed after an RTC. Picture: Archant

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Stevenage man jailed after town centre knife incident

The incident occurred near Tesco in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Car crashes through railings in Stevenage High Street

A car came off the road on James Way in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

Latest from the The Comet

Car crashes through railings in Stevenage High Street

A car came off the road on James Way in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

Close but not close enough for Letchworth against leaders

Nathan Sprittles' wicket proved to be a turning point for Letchworth against Hoddesdon. Picture: DANNY LOO

Who is your MP backing to become the next Prime Minister?

Boris Johnson during the launch of his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister at the Sky Loft, Millbank Tower, Westminster.

Solid and steady wins the race as Preston keep on flying high

Max Anderson took three wickets for Preston against Broxbourne. Picture: DANNY LOO

Summers here as reslient Jo lands challenge-filled off-road marathon crown

North Herts Road Runners' Helen Govey and Ali Mottram at the St Albans Half Marathon.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists