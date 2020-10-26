Car crash causes damage to Hitchin pub and internet cables

A car has collided with a Hitchin pub and restaurant, causing damage to the building and a nearby BT box.

Police were called at 10.17pm last night to reports of a black Mercedes Coupe that crashed into The Radcliffe Arms pub in Walsworth Road.

It was reported that a group of men left the vehicle and then made off on foot along Highbury Road.

Another vehicle, a silver Audi A3, was also damaged in the collision, along with a BT box.

The fire and rescue service were called to assess any structural damage to the building and Highways were also called due to an oil spillage.

A road closure was put in place while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Both vehicles were recovered and the road was re-opened at around 1.30am.

No injuries were reported but enquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants of the Mercedes.

An Openreach engineer, who has assessed the damage this morning, said: “Very fortunately nobody was hurt in the incident that we’re aware of.

“There is significant damage to the cables inside the cabinet which have also been stretched through the ground and so there will be customers who are out of service from where the cables have been damaged.

“For those of you whose internet and phone line runs off this cabinet, it could take up to three to four weeks to replace.

“If you have a fault in the meantime, please report it to your service provider but understand that there is no guarantee that it can be fixed while we are undertaking remedial works.

“If your internet is still working, that’s great, however I would recommend that you have the expectation that it could cut out at any time.

“Fingers crossed this gets sorted for everyone affected ASAP.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 738 of 25 October.