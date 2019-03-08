Car crashes head-on into tree in Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 10:26 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 22 October 2019
Archant
A driver whose car hit a tree head-on, crushing the front of the car, escaped with minor injuries this morning.
Police officers were called just after 7.30am to reports of a road traffic collision on Grace Way in Stevenage.
A police spokesman said: "A silver Vauxhall Meriva Breeze and a silver Ford Fiesta were involved with the Vauxhall coming off the road and hitting a tree.
"An ambulance attended and medics treated a female driver for minor injuries."
Arriva bus services 2 and 3 between Grace Way and Canterbury Way were diverted via Vardon Road and Wisden Road due to the incident.