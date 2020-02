Stevenage home struck by car

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a crash, in which a car struck a house in Stevenage.

Police were called at around 11.30am following the collision in Harrowdene, Shephall.

Officers are in attendance, alongside the fire and ambulance services.

A structural engineer has been called to assess the damage.

No one was in the property at the time of the collision.