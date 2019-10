Crash between bus and car in Stevenage

Stevenage firefighters were called to a crash between a bus and a car. Archant

The fire service was called to a crash between a bus and a car in Stevenage this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

A crew from Stevenage attended the scene in Fairlands Way at 8,38am today.

Nobody was trapped or injured and firefighters made the scene safe.