Delays and cancellations expected between Stevenage and London due to broken down train

PUBLISHED: 18:15 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:15 13 August 2019

A brokem down train is causing delays between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace . Picture: DANNY LOO.

Delays to rail services between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace are expected until 8pm due to a broken down train.

The train broke down between the two stations earlier today and is causing disruption to Great Northern and Thameslink services.

Trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes.

