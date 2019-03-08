Delays and cancellations expected between Stevenage and London due to broken down train

A brokem down train is causing delays between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace . Picture: DANNY LOO. ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Delays to rail services between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace are expected until 8pm due to a broken down train.

⚠️ #GNUpdates - We have been made aware of a broken down train between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace.



Whilst lines have now reopened, we are anticipating delays of up to 20 minutes. Please allow extra time to travel this evening.



ℹ️ More info https://t.co/LqgbiYodhT — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) August 13, 2019

The train broke down between the two stations earlier today and is causing disruption to Great Northern and Thameslink services.

Trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes.