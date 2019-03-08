Delays and cancellations expected between Stevenage and London due to broken down train
PUBLISHED: 18:15 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:15 13 August 2019
Delays to rail services between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace are expected until 8pm due to a broken down train.
The train broke down between the two stations earlier today and is causing disruption to Great Northern and Thameslink services.
Trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes.