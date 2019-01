Broken down train between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City may affect services

A train has broken down between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

A train has broken down between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City, blocking one of the lines.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

⚠️#GNUpdates - Due to a broken down train between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City one of the London bound lines is blocked.



Train services running through these stations heading towards London may be cancelled or delayed.



ℹ️https://t.co/kD3YQCB25U — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) January 16, 2019

Great Northern have tweeted explaining that services running through these stations heading towards London may be cancelled or delayed.