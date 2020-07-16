11-year-old hospitalised after ‘serious collision’ in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information after an 11-year-old was hospitalised after a collision in Stevenage this evening. Picture: Archant Archant

An 11–year–old boy has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a car collided with him in Stevenage this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident occurred at around 6.45pm today, after a grey Ford Fiesta collided with an 11–year–old boy close to the Emperors Head pub in Stevenage.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious, but stable injuries. Police are now appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage.

You may also want to watch:

Sergeant Russell Jones, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to it, to get in contact with me as soon as possible.

“Alternatively, if you were driving near the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please review your footage and send us anything you think may be relevant to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PS Jones directly via email at Russell.jones@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 640 of 16 July.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.