Baldock A505 bypass to be closed overnight for roadworks

Essential roadworks are set to be carried out overnight from tomorrow, affecting a major Baldock road for up to five nights.

Repairs are due to be carried out on the A505 bypass roundabout at the junction with London Road, where there are very bad potholes.

Work will commence at 8pm tomorrow and continue for up to five nights until 5am on Saturday, October 26.

The work will only be carried out between 8pm and 5am and the roads will be open at other times.

While the work is taking place, a full road closure will be in place - including the roundabout and its offslips.

Herts County Council's Highways department said in a letter to residents: "All noisy operations i.e. jack hammering and milling out of the old road surface will be completed by midnight.

"However, if we encounter unforseen circumstances on site, it is possible we may work outside these hours."

Baldock district councillor Jim McNally said in a newsletter to Baldock residents: "The notification letter indicates that the whole of London Road will be closed during the period 8pm to 5am, which will cause considerable hardship to residents living in the area at the northern end of London Road, north of the George IV Public House.

"I contacted Highways and informed them that such a road closure was both unnecessary and disproportionate. I suggested that the road should be closed at the northern end of London Road except for access.

"A full closure barrier should be erected south of the George IV Public House - this would allow residents access to their homes in the area and for the public house to continue trading. "

The work is weather dependent and will be postponed in the event of bad weather.

The Comet has asked Herts County Council for further comment and is awaiting a response.