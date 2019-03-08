Advanced search

Baldock A505 bypass to be closed overnight for roadworks

PUBLISHED: 17:02 20 October 2019

Roadworks are set to begin in London Road in Baldock on Monday night. Picture: Google Maps

Roadworks are set to begin in London Road in Baldock on Monday night. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Essential roadworks are set to be carried out overnight from tomorrow, affecting a major Baldock road for up to five nights.

Repairs are due to be carried out on the A505 bypass roundabout at the junction with London Road, where there are very bad potholes.

Work will commence at 8pm tomorrow and continue for up to five nights until 5am on Saturday, October 26.

The work will only be carried out between 8pm and 5am and the roads will be open at other times.

While the work is taking place, a full road closure will be in place - including the roundabout and its offslips.

You may also want to watch:

Herts County Council's Highways department said in a letter to residents: "All noisy operations i.e. jack hammering and milling out of the old road surface will be completed by midnight.

"However, if we encounter unforseen circumstances on site, it is possible we may work outside these hours."

Baldock district councillor Jim McNally said in a newsletter to Baldock residents: "The notification letter indicates that the whole of London Road will be closed during the period 8pm to 5am, which will cause considerable hardship to residents living in the area at the northern end of London Road, north of the George IV Public House.

"I contacted Highways and informed them that such a road closure was both unnecessary and disproportionate. I suggested that the road should be closed at the northern end of London Road except for access.

"A full closure barrier should be erected south of the George IV Public House - this would allow residents access to their homes in the area and for the public house to continue trading. "

The work is weather dependent and will be postponed in the event of bad weather.

The Comet has asked Herts County Council for further comment and is awaiting a response.

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Dates revealed for when no trains will go to or from London King’s Cross due to planned works

London King's Cross will be closed over the course of two weekends in the new year for rail repair works. Picture: Peter Alvey

Police chase ends with A1(M) Stevenage slip road crash

A Vauxhall Corsa crashed into the back of a stationary car at an A1(M) Junction 8 slip road for Stevenage, following a police chase. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage mum sheds half her body weight in remarkable transformation

35-year-old Danielle ODonoghue lost over 8 stone in a life-changing transformation. Picture: Tracy Copping

Woman charged in connection with Hitchin distraction burglary

A woman has been charged in connection with a distraction burglary in Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Dates revealed for when no trains will go to or from London King’s Cross due to planned works

London King's Cross will be closed over the course of two weekends in the new year for rail repair works. Picture: Peter Alvey

Police chase ends with A1(M) Stevenage slip road crash

A Vauxhall Corsa crashed into the back of a stationary car at an A1(M) Junction 8 slip road for Stevenage, following a police chase. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage mum sheds half her body weight in remarkable transformation

35-year-old Danielle ODonoghue lost over 8 stone in a life-changing transformation. Picture: Tracy Copping

Woman charged in connection with Hitchin distraction burglary

A woman has been charged in connection with a distraction burglary in Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Baldock A505 bypass to be closed overnight for roadworks

Roadworks are set to begin in London Road in Baldock on Monday night. Picture: Google Maps

Herts Drug and alcohol services team up to help more addicts

Ballet star Wayne Sleep takes Hitchin dance school workshops

Royal Ballet star Wayne Sleep hosted workshops with the Lesnick School of Dance and Theatre in Hitchin. Picture: Martin Wootton

Hertfordshire schools receive government funding boost – but is it ‘too little too late’?

Hertfordshire schools can expect a 4.27% per pupil increase in funding in 2020/21. Picture: Archant

Stevenage school welcomes Hertfordshire Lieutenants for celebratory day

Lonsdale School's Celebration Day brought out smiles from everyone. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists