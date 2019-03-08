Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A505 closed between Baldock and Royston after towed caravan flips over

PUBLISHED: 14:51 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 27 July 2019

The A505 was closed northbound between Baldock and Royston by police after a towed caravan flipped over. Picture: Archant

The A505 was closed northbound between Baldock and Royston by police after a towed caravan flipped over. Picture: Archant

Archant

The A505 was closed northbound between Baldock and Royston today after a towed caravan flipped over.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services were called just before 10.15am to reports that a blue Land Rover Discovery - which was towing a caravan - had hit the central reservation just north of the Weston Hills tunnel, causing the caravan to overturn.

A police spokeswoman has said the occupants of the Land Rover were not injured, but officers closed the road to allow recovery of both vehicles.

Police lifted the road closure just after 12.45pm, but there has been heavy traffic in and around Baldock as a result.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Much-anticipated Stevenage Costco store opens its doors

Costco Wholesale opened its warehouse doors in Stevenage yesterday. Picture: Costco Wholesale Stevenage

Eight arrested in Hitchin raid following firearm incident

Police were pictured in Highover Way, Hitchin yesterday afternoon. Picture: Submitted

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders

Stevenage crash: Injured total rises as four remain in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Much-anticipated Stevenage Costco store opens its doors

Costco Wholesale opened its warehouse doors in Stevenage yesterday. Picture: Costco Wholesale Stevenage

Eight arrested in Hitchin raid following firearm incident

Police were pictured in Highover Way, Hitchin yesterday afternoon. Picture: Submitted

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders

Stevenage crash: Injured total rises as four remain in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Latest from the The Comet

A505 closed between Baldock and Royston after towed caravan flips over

The A505 was closed northbound between Baldock and Royston by police after a towed caravan flipped over. Picture: Archant

All lanes reopen after M25 crash near Potters Bar

All lanes have reopened on the M25 following an earlier crash clockwise near Junction 24 for Potter Bar. Picture: Highways England

Long delays on the M25 after major crash near Potters Bar

M25 crash: There are long delays clockwise following a crash between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Enfield. Picture: Highways England

Outgoing chairman presents more than £2,000 to Stand by Me charity

Current and outgoing North Herts District Council chairmans Jean Green and John Bishop. Picture: North Herts District Council

Electricity supply failure causes train delays between London and Stevenage

Govia Thameslink is reporting an electricity supply failure between King's Cross and Welwyn Garden City which is causing delays between London and Stevenage via Potters Bar. Picture: Nick Gill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists