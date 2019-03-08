A505 closed between Baldock and Royston after towed caravan flips over

The A505 was closed northbound between Baldock and Royston today after a towed caravan flipped over.

Emergency services were called just before 10.15am to reports that a blue Land Rover Discovery - which was towing a caravan - had hit the central reservation just north of the Weston Hills tunnel, causing the caravan to overturn.

A police spokeswoman has said the occupants of the Land Rover were not injured, but officers closed the road to allow recovery of both vehicles.

Police lifted the road closure just after 12.45pm, but there has been heavy traffic in and around Baldock as a result.