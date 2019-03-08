Advanced search

Driver in critical condition after two vehicles overturn in A505 crash

PUBLISHED: 15:06 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 17 July 2019

Wallington A505 crash: The driver of the Mercedes suffered life-threatening injuries, and police say he remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

A witness appeal has been launched after a two-vehicle crash on the A505 between Baldock and Royston last night has left one of the drivers with life-threatening injuries.

The collision occurred on the eastbound carriageway near Wallington at around 8.45pm, involving a silver Fiat Doblo van and a black Mercedes - both which overturned as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Mercedes suffered life-threatening injuries, and police say he remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.

The Mercedes passenger and the driver of the van both sustained minor injuries.

Two ambulances, an ambulance officer, rapid response vehicle, two hazardous area response crews and the Magpas air ambulance response car all attended the scene, alongside police.

Sergeant Keith Evans, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and would like to hear from anyone who may have information about what happened. I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage or who may have seen the vehicles being driven in the area prior to the collision."

Anyone with information should contact PC David Charlton via email to david.charlton@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 781 of 16 July.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or anonymous via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

