Investigation launched after Arlesey collision leaves man ‘lying in middle of road’

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 19 August 2020

A man is recovering in hospital after being struck on an Arlesey road last week – and an investigation into the incident has now been launched.

Last Thursday morning, at around 3.40am, police were called to reports of a man lying in the middle of New Road, in Arlesey. Emergency services attended and the man - who had been hit - was taken to hospital.

PC Chris Dougherty said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident to contact us so we can piece together what happened and how this man ended up in the road.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen a small, light-coloured hatchback vehicle with a dark roof near the area at around 3.24am.”

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact police via www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling PC Dougherty on 101, quoting reference 70 of 13 August.

