Taxi driver in hospital after A507 crash between Buntingford and Cottered

Herts police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after an crash on the A507. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant Harry Rutter

Following a collision yesterday on the A507 Baldock Road between Buntingford and Cottered, which left a driver hospitalized, Herts police are appealing for witnesses, information and dashcam footage.

The two-vehicle road traffic collision happened around 5.15pm yesterday (Monday, October 19) between a black Ford F150 pick-up and a black London taxi.

The driver of the taxi suffered head and chest injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not believed life threatening or life changing at this time.

The driver of the pick-up suffered minor injuries.

PC James Carmichael, of the Beds Cambs Herts Roads Policing Unit, said: “Were you on the A507 Baldock Road just after 5pm on Monday?

“If you saw this collision or either of these vehicles prior to the incident I would like to hear from you. I am also keen to trace a VW Amarok which may have been in front of the pick-up just prior to the collision.

“Additionally, if you have relevant dashcam footage that captured the moments leading up to or after the collision please also make contact.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at james.carmichael@herts.pnn.police.uk.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 581 of 19 October.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.