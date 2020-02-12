All lines reopened after bird struck by train between Knebworth and Stevenage

All lines have now reopened after a high-speed LNER train struck a bird while travelling between Knebworth and Stevenage this afternoon.

The train suffered severe damage and moved on to Stevenage station where engineers undertook extensive repairs.

Northbound services running through Stevenage may still experience residual delays of up to 20 minutes.