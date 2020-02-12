Advanced search

All lines reopened after bird struck by train between Knebworth and Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 17:01 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 12 February 2020

LNER - London North Eastern Railway - has taken over from Virgin Trains East Coast, and is owned by the Department for Transport. Picture: Jim Brown

LNER - London North Eastern Railway - has taken over from Virgin Trains East Coast, and is owned by the Department for Transport. Picture: Jim Brown

Archant

All lines have now reopened after a high-speed LNER train struck a bird while travelling between Knebworth and Stevenage this afternoon.

The train suffered severe damage and moved on to Stevenage station where engineers undertook extensive repairs.

Northbound services running through Stevenage may still experience residual delays of up to 20 minutes.

