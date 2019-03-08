Advanced search

Disabled access guide for Stevenage town centre aims to assist independence

PUBLISHED: 08:30 03 November 2019

The guides are designed to help someone with a disability to make independent, informed decisions when deciding where to go. Picture: Pixabay

Disabled accessibility guide AccessAble has partnered with Stevenage Borough Council to create access guides for Stevenage town centre.

AccessAble was set up in 2000 by Doctor Gregory Burke as a result of his own experiences as a wheelchair user and disabled walker. He was frustrated to find that when he looked for accessibility information, often all he found were a few unhelpful words that only resulted in more uncertainty.

The access guides that AccessAble will create for Stevenage will take users on a journey through town centre venues, including information about doors, level access, lifts, staff training and more.

The guides are designed to help someone with a disability to make independent, informed decisions when deciding where to go.

All the information is free and available at accessable.co.uk and on the AccessAble App.

