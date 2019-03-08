Disabled access guide for Stevenage town centre aims to assist independence

Disabled accessibility guide AccessAble has partnered with Stevenage Borough Council to create access guides for Stevenage town centre.

AccessAble was set up in 2000 by Doctor Gregory Burke as a result of his own experiences as a wheelchair user and disabled walker. He was frustrated to find that when he looked for accessibility information, often all he found were a few unhelpful words that only resulted in more uncertainty.

The access guides that AccessAble will create for Stevenage will take users on a journey through town centre venues, including information about doors, level access, lifts, staff training and more.

All the information is free and available at accessable.co.uk and on the AccessAble App.