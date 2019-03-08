Long delays on A602 in Stevenage towards Hitchin

There are long delays on the A602 in Stevenage Archant

There are delays of up to 14 minutes on the A602 in Stevenage this morning as congestion builds.

LONG DELAYS: #Stevenage A602 Hitchin Rd, delays at Coreys Mill roundabout this morning. We have clearance plans running to help alleviate the delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/NsDH6HF1GN — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) September 16, 2019

The average speed is around 5mph on the A602 Hitchin Road going eastbound.

Traffic is building all the way up to the roundabout for the A1(M) Junction 8 slip road, and along the A602 towards Hitchin.

There are also queues on Martins Way and North Road in Stevenage.

Herts Highways have tweeted to say there are clearance plans running to help alleviate some of the delays.