A507 closed at Stotfold following serious three-vehicle crash

The A507 has been closed following the crash at Stofold. Picture: Danny Loo. Archant

The A507 has been closed following a three vehicle serious crash at Stotfold.

The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours after the crash at approximately 7.20am.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, are at the scene, and the road is closed in both directions from the A1 to the Norton Road junction.

Bedfordshire Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or the lead up to it, in particular anyone with dash cam footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 45 of 17 January.