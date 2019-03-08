A505 crash driver still in critical condition

A505 Wallington crash: The Mercedes driver remains in a critical condition in hospital. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

A driver involved in a crash on the A505 between Baldock and Royston remains in a critical condition in hospital almost a week on.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision occurred on the eastbound carriageway near Wallington at around 8.45pm on Tuesday, July 16, involving a silver Fiat Doblo van and a black Mercedes - both which overturned as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Mercedes suffered life-threatening injuries, and police told this newspaper this morning that he remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.

You may also want to watch:

The Mercedes passenger and the driver of the van both sustained minor injuries.

Two ambulances, an ambulance officer, rapid response vehicle, two hazardous area response crews and the Magpas air ambulance response car all attended the scene, alongside police.

Sergeant Keith Evans, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and would like to hear from anyone who may have information about what happened. I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage or who may have seen the vehicles being driven in the area prior to the collision."

Anyone with information should contact PC David Charlton via email to david.charlton@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 781 of 16 July.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.