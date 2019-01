Offley road reopened after crash

The section of the A505 which was closed in Offley due to a crash. Picture: Google/roadworks.org. Archant

A road through Offley has been reopened following an earlier crash.

The A505 was closed both ways between Offley Hill and Beech Hill following the crash.

Police have now announced the road will reopen once they finish cleaning up there.