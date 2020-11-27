Police warn of difficult driving conditions as A505 closes after crash

There are delays after a crash on the A505. Picture: Policing Fenland Archant

Parts of the A1(M) and the surrounding roads are clogged up with traffic this morning, after a “serious crash” on the A505 in both directions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The driving conditions this morning are difficult due to the fog. Motorists are urged to take extra care, reduce their speed and allow extra time for their journey. pic.twitter.com/DIa04dXAE5 — Herts Police (@HertsPolice) November 27, 2020

You may also want to watch:

The A505 Baldock bypass is currently closed following a collision just before 8am this morning. Motorists are advised to avoid the bypass and surrounding areas, including Junction 9 of the A1(M) as there is “significant” traffic.

And the county council’s highways division are warning of long delays in Letchworth, Baldock and heading towards Royston following the incident this morning.

READ MORE: A10 shut following serious collision between van and dogwalker

Herts Police are warning of the “difficult” driving conditions caused by fog this morning, and are urging motorists to take extra care and reduce their speed until conditions improve.