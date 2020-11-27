Advanced search

Police warn of difficult driving conditions as A505 closes after crash

PUBLISHED: 10:01 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 27 November 2020

There are delays after a crash on the A505. Picture: Policing Fenland

There are delays after a crash on the A505. Picture: Policing Fenland

Parts of the A1(M) and the surrounding roads are clogged up with traffic this morning, after a “serious crash” on the A505 in both directions.

The A505 Baldock bypass is currently closed following a collision just before 8am this morning. Motorists are advised to avoid the bypass and surrounding areas, including Junction 9 of the A1(M) as there is “significant” traffic.

And the county council’s highways division are warning of long delays in Letchworth, Baldock and heading towards Royston following the incident this morning.

Herts Police are warning of the “difficult” driving conditions caused by fog this morning, and are urging motorists to take extra care and reduce their speed until conditions improve.

