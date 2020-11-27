Police warn of difficult driving conditions as A505 closes after crash
PUBLISHED: 10:01 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 27 November 2020
Archant
Parts of the A1(M) and the surrounding roads are clogged up with traffic this morning, after a “serious crash” on the A505 in both directions.
You may also want to watch:
The A505 Baldock bypass is currently closed following a collision just before 8am this morning. Motorists are advised to avoid the bypass and surrounding areas, including Junction 9 of the A1(M) as there is “significant” traffic.
And the county council’s highways division are warning of long delays in Letchworth, Baldock and heading towards Royston following the incident this morning.
READ MORE: A10 shut following serious collision between van and dogwalker
Herts Police are warning of the “difficult” driving conditions caused by fog this morning, and are urging motorists to take extra care and reduce their speed until conditions improve.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.