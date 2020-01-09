Advanced search

A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn causes serious traffic delays

PUBLISHED: 11:12 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 09 January 2020

An accident on the A1(M) southbound this morning caused serious delays. Picture: Archant

An accident on the A1(M) southbound this morning caused serious delays. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two vehicles collided on the A1(M) southbound between Stevenage and Welwyn this morning, causing serious traffic delays for commuters in both directions.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to reports of a collision between a lorry and a black Audi A1 between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 Welwyn at 7.40am this morning.

The incident caused heavy delays for traffic moving in both directions.

No injuries were reported and officers were able to assist in moving the vehicles to the hard shoulder for recovery.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage abuser jailed – after two months of tormenting and violating victim

Steven Thiara from Stevenage has been jailed for four years after being convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship and two counts of actual bodily harm. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage family’s Christmas Day ‘ruined’ due to Toby Carvery chaos

A family of 15 were left disappointed after their visit to the Toby Carvery Old Forge restaurant in Stevenage on Christmas Day. Picture: Google

CCTV footage released after Letchworth distraction theft

CCTV footage released by Fabio's Gelato. Picture: Fabio's Gelato

Missing Letchworth man found safe and well

Craig Wilson, 47, went missing from the Letchworth area yesterday. Picture: Herts Police

Christmas trees dumped in Stevenage car park - but still time to recycle yours

Stevenage Borough Council have reminded residents that Christmas tree disposal is included in their garden waste collection service, and they should not leave them in public place. Picture: Jacob Thorburn

Most Read

Stevenage abuser jailed – after two months of tormenting and violating victim

Steven Thiara from Stevenage has been jailed for four years after being convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship and two counts of actual bodily harm. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage family’s Christmas Day ‘ruined’ due to Toby Carvery chaos

A family of 15 were left disappointed after their visit to the Toby Carvery Old Forge restaurant in Stevenage on Christmas Day. Picture: Google

CCTV footage released after Letchworth distraction theft

CCTV footage released by Fabio's Gelato. Picture: Fabio's Gelato

Missing Letchworth man found safe and well

Craig Wilson, 47, went missing from the Letchworth area yesterday. Picture: Herts Police

Christmas trees dumped in Stevenage car park - but still time to recycle yours

Stevenage Borough Council have reminded residents that Christmas tree disposal is included in their garden waste collection service, and they should not leave them in public place. Picture: Jacob Thorburn

Latest from the The Comet

A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn causes serious traffic delays

An accident on the A1(M) southbound this morning caused serious delays. Picture: Archant

Stevenage MS sufferer’s concern Brexit will disrupt vital medication supply

Stevenage mum Emily Barbet was diagnosed with mutliple sclerosis in 2017 and is concerned Brexit could lead to a lack of supply of her vital medication. Picture: Courtesy of Emily Barbet.

Hitchin Folk Club ends 39-year stay at Sun Hotel after ‘deteriorating situation’

Hitchin Folk Club have played at The Sun Hotel for the final time, after a 39-year association. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Hitchin’ a Slide – Play area confusion causes concern for residents

Oughton resident Jacqueline McDonald with the former slide. Picture: Jacqueline McDonald

Stevenage abuser jailed – after two months of tormenting and violating victim

Steven Thiara from Stevenage has been jailed for four years after being convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship and two counts of actual bodily harm. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists