A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn causes serious traffic delays

An accident on the A1(M) southbound this morning caused serious delays. Picture: Archant Archant

Two vehicles collided on the A1(M) southbound between Stevenage and Welwyn this morning, causing serious traffic delays for commuters in both directions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to reports of a collision between a lorry and a black Audi A1 between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 Welwyn at 7.40am this morning.

The incident caused heavy delays for traffic moving in both directions.

No injuries were reported and officers were able to assist in moving the vehicles to the hard shoulder for recovery.