Crash near Stevenage junction causes A1(M) delays

PUBLISHED: 09:16 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 18 October 2019

There are long delays on the A1(M) back to Letchworth Gate this morning after a crash on the southbound carriageway near Stevenage. Picture: Archant

There are long delays on the A1(M) back to Letchworth Gate this morning after a crash on the southbound carriageway near Stevenage. Picture: Archant

There are long delays on the A1(M) near Stevenage this morning after a crash on the southbound carriageway.

The collision - involving a motorcyclist and a car - occurred near Junction 7 for Stevenage at about 8.10am.

Police stopped motorists from joining the motorway via the southbound slip road and closed the road while the vehicles were recovered, but the A1(M) has since reopened.

Traffic is currently heavy back to Junction 9 for Letchworth Gate, and there are delays through Knebworth, too.

