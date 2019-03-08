Advanced search

A1(M) northbound reopened between Welwyn and Stevenage after horse death

PUBLISHED: 17:17 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 06 June 2019

There are severe delays on the A1(M) after a crash near Stevenage. Picture: Archant

There are severe delays on the A1(M) after a crash near Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Archant

The A1(M) northbound carriageway between Welwyn and Stevenage has now reopened after a closure was put in place following a collision which resulted in the death of a horse.

The southbound road remains closed at Junction 7 for Stevenage after a Land Rover and horsebox - containing two horses - overturned.

A second horse is thought to be seriously injured.

Police were called to the scene at 2.25pm and an ambulance also attended as a precaution for two female occupants of the Land Rover.

