All lanes closed on A1(M) northbound after crash between Welwyn and Stevenage

A1(M) northbound traffic is at a standstill following the collision. Picture: Archant Archant

Northbound traffic is being held on the A1(M) this evening following a serious crash between J6 for Welwyn and J7 for Stevenage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Highways England tweeted that there are delayed of nearly an hour, with approximately 10 miles of slow traffic on the approach to J6.

All lanes remain closed at this time.