*#

Advanced search

Updated

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after A1(M) crash

PUBLISHED: 09:28 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 06 March 2020

The A1(M) northbound was closed for three hours following the collision. Picture: Archant

The A1(M) northbound was closed for three hours following the collision. Picture: Archant

Archant

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment after a multi-vehicle collision on the A1(M) yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 4.30pm yesterday, where five vehicles had crashed - a motorcycle, two vans and two cars.

You may also want to watch:

The collision occurred on the A1(M) northbound, near Junction 7 for Stevenage.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with "slight" injuries, and they are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening at this time.

The road was closed for more than three hours, but re-opened at 7.40pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Letchworth school confirms parent tested positive for coronavirus

Woolgrove School, Special Needs Academy remains open as usual today. Picture: Getty Images

Boy wins £17 million NHS payout after negligence at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital causes brain damage

London's High Court awards £17 million payout for boy, nine, who was permanently brain damaged due to negligence at Stevenage's Lister Hospital

Wedding dream comes true for disabled Letchworth woman after visit from ITV’s This Morning

Melissa, from Ascot Drive in Letchworth, won £2,000 on last Thursday's episode of This Morning. Picture: ITV

Most Read

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Letchworth school confirms parent tested positive for coronavirus

Woolgrove School, Special Needs Academy remains open as usual today. Picture: Getty Images

Boy wins £17 million NHS payout after negligence at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital causes brain damage

London's High Court awards £17 million payout for boy, nine, who was permanently brain damaged due to negligence at Stevenage's Lister Hospital

Wedding dream comes true for disabled Letchworth woman after visit from ITV’s This Morning

Melissa, from Ascot Drive in Letchworth, won £2,000 on last Thursday's episode of This Morning. Picture: ITV

Latest from the The Comet

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after A1(M) crash

The A1(M) northbound was closed for three hours following the collision. Picture: Archant

Stevenage’s Lister Hospital achieves national accreditation for endometriosis service

The Endometriosis Hertfordshire team is celebrating national accreditation, with clinical endometriosis lead Chou Phay Lim pictured here in the centre. Picture: Courtesy of the ENHT.

Standon Calling festival’s third headliner announced

Bombay Bicycle Club will headline Hertfordshire music festival Standon Calling 2020 on the Friday night

Green light for Hertfordshire roads’ facelift as county council approves latest works programme

Hertfordshire County Council approved their 2020/21 works programme last week. Picture: Keith Barnes

5 reasons to use an expert to draw up your new tenancy agreement

Make sure you provide your tenants with all the information they need before they move in. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24