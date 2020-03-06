Motorcyclist taken to hospital after A1(M) crash

The A1(M) northbound was closed for three hours following the collision. Picture: Archant Archant

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment after a multi-vehicle collision on the A1(M) yesterday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 4.30pm yesterday, where five vehicles had crashed - a motorcycle, two vans and two cars.

You may also want to watch:

The collision occurred on the A1(M) northbound, near Junction 7 for Stevenage.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with "slight" injuries, and they are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening at this time.

The road was closed for more than three hours, but re-opened at 7.40pm.