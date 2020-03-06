Updated
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after A1(M) crash
PUBLISHED: 09:28 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 06 March 2020
Archant
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment after a multi-vehicle collision on the A1(M) yesterday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 4.30pm yesterday, where five vehicles had crashed - a motorcycle, two vans and two cars.
You may also want to watch:
The collision occurred on the A1(M) northbound, near Junction 7 for Stevenage.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with "slight" injuries, and they are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening at this time.
The road was closed for more than three hours, but re-opened at 7.40pm.