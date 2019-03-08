Advanced search

A1(M) shut near Letchworth Gate for more than two hours due to concern for welfare incident

PUBLISHED: 07:31 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:31 08 September 2019

The A1(M) was shut between Junction 9 for Letchworth Gate and Junction 10 for Baldock Services due to a concern for welfare incident. Picture: @RoadpoliceBCH via Twitter

The A1(M) was shut between Junction 9 for Letchworth Gate and Junction 10 for Baldock Services due to a concern for welfare incident. Picture: @RoadpoliceBCH via Twitter

Archant

The A1(M) was shut last night for more than two hours due to a concern for welfare incident.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Police Unit tweeted at 11.23pm last night to say the motorway had been shut in both directions between Junction 9 for Letchworth Gate and Junction 10 for Baldock Services.

You may also want to watch:

Motorists were advised to use the A505 as a diversion route, with trapped traffic already on the section of the A1(M) turned round so they could get to the previous junction.

The road had reopened by 1.45am this morning.

- If you need someone to talk to you can call Samaritans for free at any time, 24 hours a day and from any phone, on 116 123.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Council seeks to demolish Stevenage homes and community centre for contentious new build

An artist's impression of what the Kenilworth Close development will look like. Picture: supplied by Stevenage Borough Council

Eight children charged with antisocial behaviour in Letchworth town centre

A group of eight children have been charged with antisocial behaviour in Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Date set for closure of Waitrose in Stevenage High Street

Stevenage's Waitrose store will permanently close on October 27. Picture: Maya Derrick

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo

Person dies after fall near Hitchin station

Ambulance services and the police were called to Hitchin's Walsworth Road to attend to a person, but they sadly died at the scene. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Most Read

Council seeks to demolish Stevenage homes and community centre for contentious new build

An artist's impression of what the Kenilworth Close development will look like. Picture: supplied by Stevenage Borough Council

Eight children charged with antisocial behaviour in Letchworth town centre

A group of eight children have been charged with antisocial behaviour in Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Date set for closure of Waitrose in Stevenage High Street

Stevenage's Waitrose store will permanently close on October 27. Picture: Maya Derrick

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo

Person dies after fall near Hitchin station

Ambulance services and the police were called to Hitchin's Walsworth Road to attend to a person, but they sadly died at the scene. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Latest from the The Comet

A1(M) shut near Letchworth Gate for more than two hours due to concern for welfare incident

The A1(M) was shut between Junction 9 for Letchworth Gate and Junction 10 for Baldock Services due to a concern for welfare incident. Picture: @RoadpoliceBCH via Twitter

Lines reopen after person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Govia Thameslink has confirmed that all lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train, although Hatfield station is currently not being served in either direction. Picture: Alan Davies

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo

League Two: Cheltenham Town 4 Stevenage 2

Danny Newton (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Stevenage nursing home celebrates 10th anniversary

Staff, residents and visitors celebrated Roebuck Nursing Home's 10th anniversary on Saturday. Picture courtesy of Roebuck Nursing Home.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists