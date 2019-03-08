A1(M) shut near Letchworth Gate for more than two hours due to concern for welfare incident

The A1(M) was shut between Junction 9 for Letchworth Gate and Junction 10 for Baldock Services due to a concern for welfare incident. Picture: @RoadpoliceBCH via Twitter Archant

The A1(M) was shut last night for more than two hours due to a concern for welfare incident.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Police Unit tweeted at 11.23pm last night to say the motorway had been shut in both directions between Junction 9 for Letchworth Gate and Junction 10 for Baldock Services.

Motorists were advised to use the A505 as a diversion route, with trapped traffic already on the section of the A1(M) turned round so they could get to the previous junction.

The road had reopened by 1.45am this morning.

- If you need someone to talk to you can call Samaritans for free at any time, 24 hours a day and from any phone, on 116 123.