Stevenage A1(M) slip road closed after collision leaves car on top of crash barrier

PUBLISHED: 15:34 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 27 August 2019

A Corsa has come off the road at the A1(M) Junction 7 exit. Picture: Supplied

An exit slip road on the A1(M) at Stevenage has been closed following a two-vehicle collision which resulted in a car mounting a safety barrier.

The collision happened on the southbound carriageway of the motorway at Junction 7 for Stevenage south, with both police and an ambulance in attendance.

A temporary closure is in place while Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit organise recovery of a red Vauxhall Corsa.

A police spokesman said: "At 2.49pm today officers were called to a vehicle collision on the A1(M) southbound at Junction 7 near Stevenage.

"A woman who was driving a red Vauxhall Corsa without any passengers was able to exit the vehicle."

The road policing unit says the collision caused a "slight injury".

