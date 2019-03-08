Stevenage A1(M) slip road closed after collision leaves car on top of crash barrier
PUBLISHED: 15:34 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 27 August 2019
Archant
An exit slip road on the A1(M) at Stevenage has been closed following a two-vehicle collision which resulted in a car mounting a safety barrier.
The collision happened on the southbound carriageway of the motorway at Junction 7 for Stevenage south, with both police and an ambulance in attendance.
You may also want to watch:
A temporary closure is in place while Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit organise recovery of a red Vauxhall Corsa.
A police spokesman said: "At 2.49pm today officers were called to a vehicle collision on the A1(M) southbound at Junction 7 near Stevenage.
"A woman who was driving a red Vauxhall Corsa without any passengers was able to exit the vehicle."
The road policing unit says the collision caused a "slight injury".