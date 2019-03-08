Stevenage A1(M) slip road closed after collision leaves car on top of crash barrier

A Corsa has come off the road at the A1(M) Junction 7 exit. Picture: Supplied Archant

An exit slip road on the A1(M) at Stevenage has been closed following a two-vehicle collision which resulted in a car mounting a safety barrier.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Temporary closure on the southbound exit slip at A1(M) junction 7 Stevenage South, to facilitate recovery of this following a 2 vehicle slight injury RTC 410562/406312 pic.twitter.com/ePbEPIf6SB — BCH Road Policing (@roadpoliceBCH) August 27, 2019

The collision happened on the southbound carriageway of the motorway at Junction 7 for Stevenage south, with both police and an ambulance in attendance.

You may also want to watch:

A temporary closure is in place while Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit organise recovery of a red Vauxhall Corsa.

A police spokesman said: "At 2.49pm today officers were called to a vehicle collision on the A1(M) southbound at Junction 7 near Stevenage.

"A woman who was driving a red Vauxhall Corsa without any passengers was able to exit the vehicle."

The road policing unit says the collision caused a "slight injury".