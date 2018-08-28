Updated
A1(M) delays following accident at Welwyn
PUBLISHED: 18:25 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:57 11 January 2019
Motorists are warned to expect delays following a crash near Junction 6 of the A1(M) in the Welwyn area.
Traffic on the northbound carriageway was brought to a standstill in the Welwyn area this evening, according to Highways England.
Queueing traffic was stretching all the way back to Junction 5 for Welwyn Garden City.
Firefighters tweeted to say they had dealt with a collision on the Welwyn Bypass Road.
A crew from Welwyn Garden City attended and carried out “scene safety”.