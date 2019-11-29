A1(M) northbound lanes cleared after crash near Welwyn
PUBLISHED: 15:39 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 29 November 2019
A1(M) northbound lanes are now cleared following a crash near Junction 6 for Welwyn this afternoon.
Highways England reported at 2.54pm that two lanes of the northbound carriageway were blocked, with fire and traffic officers on the scene.
Motorists experienced delays of more than 40 minutes - with two and a half miles of congestion back to Junction 3 for Hatfield and St Albans.