A1(M) northbound lanes cleared after crash near Welwyn

Highways England are reporting delays of 40 minutes. Picture: Archant Archant

A1(M) northbound lanes are now cleared following a crash near Junction 6 for Welwyn this afternoon.

Highways England reported at 2.54pm that two lanes of the northbound carriageway were blocked, with fire and traffic officers on the scene.

Motorists experienced delays of more than 40 minutes - with two and a half miles of congestion back to Junction 3 for Hatfield and St Albans.