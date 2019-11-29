Advanced search

A1(M) northbound lanes cleared after crash near Welwyn

PUBLISHED: 15:39 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 29 November 2019

Highways England are reporting delays of 40 minutes. Picture: Archant

Highways England are reporting delays of 40 minutes. Picture: Archant

Archant

A1(M) northbound lanes are now cleared following a crash near Junction 6 for Welwyn this afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

Highways England reported at 2.54pm that two lanes of the northbound carriageway were blocked, with fire and traffic officers on the scene.

Motorists experienced delays of more than 40 minutes - with two and a half miles of congestion back to Junction 3 for Hatfield and St Albans.

Most Read

Mum of eight-year-old Stotfold boy with terminal cancer brings wedding forward so he can be part of special day

Stotfold's Ethan Martin, pictured at Keech Hospice Care, has been told he has less than a month left to live, having been battling cancer since 2016. Picture: Hannah Cowlishaw

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Accident in Stevenage causing delays and road closure

Monkswood Way, Stevenage, is closed in both directions this morning after a collision. Picture: Archant

Baby’s head injuries not spotted at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital, coronor warns

The coroner believes there is a risk of future deaths if action is not taken. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Family and friends of Stotfold boy with terminal cancer ‘overwhelmed’ with response to make last days extra special

Stotfold's Ethan Martin, pictured at Keech Hospice Care, has been told he has less than a month left to live, having been battling cancer since 2016. Picture: Hannah Cowlishaw

Most Read

Mum of eight-year-old Stotfold boy with terminal cancer brings wedding forward so he can be part of special day

Stotfold's Ethan Martin, pictured at Keech Hospice Care, has been told he has less than a month left to live, having been battling cancer since 2016. Picture: Hannah Cowlishaw

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Accident in Stevenage causing delays and road closure

Monkswood Way, Stevenage, is closed in both directions this morning after a collision. Picture: Archant

Baby’s head injuries not spotted at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital, coronor warns

The coroner believes there is a risk of future deaths if action is not taken. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Family and friends of Stotfold boy with terminal cancer ‘overwhelmed’ with response to make last days extra special

Stotfold's Ethan Martin, pictured at Keech Hospice Care, has been told he has less than a month left to live, having been battling cancer since 2016. Picture: Hannah Cowlishaw

Latest from the The Comet

A1(M) northbound lanes cleared after crash near Welwyn

Highways England are reporting delays of 40 minutes. Picture: Archant

Stevenage-based charity opens new sensory garden for children with autism

It was all smiles at Tracks Autism, Stevenage after their new sensory garden was opened. Picture: Mervyn Terrett

Stevenage Co-op staff welcome customers for first time in two months

Co-op staff at Symonds Green were in great spirits this morning, welcoming customers for the first time in two months. Picture: Jacob Savill

Van driver in critical but stable condition after serious M25 crash near Potters Bar

M25 crash: The van driver was flown by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance to the Royal London Hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition. Picture: Chris Mackriell

Two arrested on suspicion of drugs-related offences after police raid in Stevenage

A 56-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman have been arrested following a police raid in Stevenage.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists