A1(M) lane closed after crash between Stevenage and Letchworth Gate junctions
PUBLISHED: 18:44 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:44 28 November 2019
One lane of the A1(M) has been closed after a crash between the Stevenage and Letchworth Gate junctions this evening - with heavy traffic back to Welwyn.
Highways England reported at 6.15pm that lane one of the motorway is blocked northbound, between Junction 8 for Stevenage and Junction 9 for Letchworth Gate.
The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit are on the scene.
Highways England is reporting 9½ miles of congestion, with traffic back to Junction 6 for Welwyn.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time for your journey this evening.