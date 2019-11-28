A1(M) lane closed after crash between Stevenage and Letchworth Gate junctions

One lane of the A1(M) has been closed after a crash between the Stevenage and Letchworth Gate junctions this evening  with heavy traffic back to Welwyn. Picture: Harry Hubbard Archant

One lane of the A1(M) has been closed after a crash between the Stevenage and Letchworth Gate junctions this evening - with heavy traffic back to Welwyn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Highways England reported at 6.15pm that lane one of the motorway is blocked northbound, between Junction 8 for Stevenage and Junction 9 for Letchworth Gate.

You may also want to watch:

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit are on the scene.

Highways England is reporting 9½ miles of congestion, with traffic back to Junction 6 for Welwyn.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for your journey this evening.